Thembang Heritage Festival 2.0 begins with grandeur in Arunachal Pradesh

The two-day Thembang Heritage Festival 2.0 commenced with great enthusiasm at Thembang village in Dirang sub-division of Arunachal Pradesh on April 18, celebrating the rich cultural legacy of the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Bomdila, Dr. Dilip Kumar, inaugurated the festival as the Chief Guest in the presence of several dignitaries, including Brig. Rahul Mishra, Superintendent of Police Dr. D. W. Thongon, ZPC Phurpa Droima, and other administrative officials and public representatives.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of traditional community leaders, Aka Raja, Thukpen Lomaker Raja, Domkho Melongkhar Raja, and Thembang Shingmukhar Raja for their invaluable contributions to preserving indigenous traditions and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner praised the efforts of the organising committee and local residents in hosting a vibrant cultural platform. He noted that Thembang, an ancient fortified village of the Monpa tribe, has been nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, recognised for its distinctive stone-and-wood architecture built without cement, including a historic dzong and traditional gateways.

He also acknowledged the support of the Indian Army in organising the festival and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration in promoting development in border areas. The Chairman of the festival further elaborated on the historical significance of Thembang, while other speakers highlighted the need to preserve and promote the region’s unique cultural identity.

The festival aims to showcase the traditions, heritage, and communal harmony of the region, drawing attention to one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most culturally significant villages.