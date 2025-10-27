Third Arunachal Fashion Week to empower local artisans and designers

The One Arunachal NGO has announced the 3rd Arunachal Fashion Week (AFW) — The Artisans’ Movement 2025 — scheduled for December at Interior Park, Lekhi, Naharlagun.

The ten-day event will celebrate Arunachal Pradesh’s creative economy by empowering weavers, artisans, and designers, aligning with the themes of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Viksit Arunachal’.

Organized as a tribute to the state’s rich craftsmanship and textile heritage, AFW 2025 aims to redefine fashion as a vehicle for livelihood, sustainability, and cultural identity. “The Artisans’ Movement is our effort to shift the focus from glamour to grassroots, from runways to the real hands that weave our identity,” said Shri Joram Tat, Chairperson of One Arunachal and Chief Organizer of the event.

Supported by Chief Patron Nyato Dukam, Cabinet Minister (Commerce & Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Textile & Handicrafts, Trade & Commerce, Sericulture), and Patron Dr. Mohesh Chai, MLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister of Commerce & Industry and Health, the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to promoting youth-led creative entrepreneurship.

This year’s designer lineup features six major names representing diverse districts and tribes — Pura Aniya (Ziro), Osum Jerang (Kaying), Jyoti Dada (Tirap), Gimi Yamang (Kra-Dadi), Opet Litin (Upper Siang), and Joram Nampi (Keyi Panyor) — alongside emerging talents such as Leeza Bagra, Siang Yangada, Jumter Angu, Liya Elapra, and Metam Veo. Weave designers, including specially-abled artisans, will also showcase their work, emphasizing inclusivity in fashion.

The ten-day calendar includes runway shows, exhibitions, and awards ceremonies — from the AFW Night of Opulence (a MET Gala-inspired evening) to AFW Cultural Heritage Day celebrating indigenous art and textiles. The event will conclude with the AFW Awards Night at Mayam’s 359 Hotels & Resorts, honouring the best talents in fashion and design.

The 3rd Arunachal Fashion Week stands as a cultural movement merging tradition with innovation — a powerful step towards positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a creative and sustainable fashion hub in the Northeast.