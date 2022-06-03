The Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC), in collaboration with the Hapoli forest division, Bird Count India and E Bird India, inaugurated the ‘3rd Ziro bird workshop and training programme’ at Hapoli on Wednesday.

Dr. Ashwin Vishwanathan and Chintan Sheh, both of Bird Count India, led a session on 'How to monitor and go beyond birds, as well as how to utilise the e-birds app and the Merlin app.' The participants were then given basic training on how to use the apps during'shorthand field exercises' in the Kardo woodland area.

Only 7-8 species of migratory birds were sighted in the Ziro valley during 2017-18, according to Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar, "which rose to sighting and recording of more than 20 new different species of birds within a span of three years, which is a very positive outcome of such workshop and awareness among the general public."

The DFO informed that a guidebook on the birds of Ziro will be released on the occasion of Dree festival on 5 July.

Koj Mama, the president of the APBC, also spoke.

The event will be held at the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary from June 2 to 5, in honour of World Environment Day.

Members of the Tanw Supun Dukun, the Apatani Women Association Ziro, the Apatani Youth Association, the Apatani Gaon Bura Buri Association, and staff and students from St Claret College, Ziro also attended the first session. (DIPRO)