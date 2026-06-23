Those responsible for NERIST unrest will face action: Arunachal Governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik on June 23 emphasized the urgent need to restore normalcy at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and ensure that recent incidents of unrest on the campus are not repeated.

The Governor made the remarks during a meeting with NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S at Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Prof. Narendranath briefed the Governor on recent developments at the institute and the steps being taken to restore normal academic activities and ensure the well-being of students and faculty members.

Parnaik, who also serves as President of the NERIST Society, expressed deep concern over the recent disturbances and stressed the importance of taking appropriate measures to prevent any recurrence. He said maintaining peace, discipline and a conducive academic environment was essential for the institution's growth and reputation.

Describing NERIST as one of the premier higher and technical education institutions in the Northeast, the Governor said any disruption to its academic atmosphere adversely affects the aspirations and future prospects of students.

He reiterated that the state government has assured a thorough inquiry into the incident and that all those found responsible would be dealt with in accordance with the law. Accountability, discipline and respect for institutional values, he said, are vital for maintaining harmony within educational institutions.

Expressing confidence in the resilience of the institution, the Governor said the administration, faculty, students and other stakeholders would work together to restore normalcy and uphold NERIST's long-standing tradition of academic excellence and inclusivity.

He also appealed to all concerned to exercise restraint and contribute towards preserving the dignity and reputation of the institute.

NERIST, a deemed university located near Itanagar, has witnessed turbulence in recent weeks amid controversies surrounding administrative and recruitment-related issues. The situation intensified earlier this month following the resignation of Director Prof. Narendranath S amid an ongoing dispute over recruitment matters and disciplinary actions involving certain officials.

The developments triggered protests and raised concerns regarding governance and institutional autonomy, prompting calls from various quarters for the restoration of a peaceful academic atmosphere and uninterrupted educational activities.