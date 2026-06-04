Three alleged drug peddlers arrested, suspected heroin seized at Arunachal-Assam border

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Banderdewa Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin during a naka checking operation at the Banderdewa Check Gate on June 3.

According to police, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the transportation of narcotic substances from Assam into Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on the information, a police team led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge of Banderdewa Police Station, along with Sub-Inspectors B. Pegu and T. Hinda, Lady Constable Rita Devi and CRPF personnel, laid a trap and intercepted a Maruti Alto K10 bearing registration number AR-01V-3694.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered 30 vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 38.70 grams, including the weight of the vials.

The three occupants of the vehicle were immediately taken into custody and later arrested in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Khyoda Mama, a resident of Jully-Jollang in Itanagar, Khoda Tadi of F&G Sector, Itanagar, and Guriya Rai, a resident of Chimpu in Papum Pare district.

Following the seizure, Banderdewa Police registered Case No. 30/2026 under Sections 21(b) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify the larger network involved in its trafficking.

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, as part of an ongoing drive against drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Officials stated that efforts to curb the movement of narcotics into Arunachal Pradesh will continue with intensified surveillance and enforcement measures along key entry points into the state.