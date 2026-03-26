Three arrested in Arunachal in two minor sexual assault cases

Three persons have been arrested in two separate cases of sexual assault involving minor girls in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang and East Kameng districts, police said on March 26.

In East Kameng, a case was registered at the Women Police Station in Seppa on March 19 based on a complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom said the accused, who had been absconding, was apprehended on Wednesday.

In a separate case in Tawang district, two persons were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in 2024, when she was nine years old. Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato said the complaint was filed on March 23 after the victim’s parents approached authorities.

Following the complaint, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang. The team managed to trace and arrest the accused within two hours of receiving the information, police said.

Authorities have urged the public to report such incidents without hesitation. Police officials also assured that strict legal action will be taken in all such cases and that the identity and dignity of victims will be protected in accordance with the law.