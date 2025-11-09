Three arrested over death of cadet at Sainik School in Arunachal's East Siang

Police in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district have arrested three staff members in connection with the death of a 12-year-old cadet at Sainik School East Siang, following allegations of severe bullying and torture by senior students.

The arrests were made on November 8 after a sustained investigation into the death of Tadu Haro, a Class 7 student who was found dead at the school in Niglok on November 1. The case, registered at Ruksin Police Station under sections 108/106(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), has taken a dramatic turn after fresh allegations emerged from the victim's family.

Those arrested include Devendra Singh (42), house master of Subansiri House (Junior Cadet Wing), from Karhna village in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh; Kangge Darin (31), house master of Subansiri House (Senior Cadet Wing), from Yagrung village in East Siang; and Amar Singh Thakur (51), hostel superintendent at Sainik School East Siang, from Chrohal village in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh.

The developments come amid mounting public pressure, with the Women Welfare Organisation, community-based organisations, and students from multiple schools staging a candlelight march through Seppa on Monday evening. The procession, which began at Circuit House and concluded at General Ground in East Kameng district, drew participants who marched between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, holding candles in tribute to the deceased student whilst calling for accountability.

The case gained widespread attention after Miss Arunachal 2024 Tadu Lunia, the victim's sister, posted a video on Instagram on November 5 alleging that her brother had been subjected to severe bullying hours before his death. Whilst the family was initially told the boy had died by suicide, dormitory mates later described events suggesting he may have been driven to take his own life.

According to Lunia, cadets informed the family that on the night of October 31, a group of eight Class 10 students and three from Class 8 allegedly entered the Class 7 dormitory after 11 pm, when no supervising staff were present. The seniors reportedly forced juniors to cover their heads with blankets before taking her brother to the Class 10 dormitory.

"No one knows what happened behind that closed door," Lunia said, adding that eyewitnesses claimed her brother was "harassed mentally and physically throughout the night." She alleged the boy had been branded a "thief" over a missing book and threatened with public humiliation during school assembly.

Lunia also claimed CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed her brother pacing anxiously around 5:45 am before entering a classroom, where he appeared to write a final note. "His last words were, 'Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don't know what I will do now,'" she said.

The Apatani Youth Association submitted a formal letter on 4 November to the Chief Minister, Governor, Chief Secretary, and Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district, demanding urgent intervention. The organisation called for an early and thorough investigation and urged that all students involved be suspended or rusticated according to school discipline rules.

The youth body further demanded immediate suspension of teaching staff and all personnel on duty at the time of the incident, pending enquiry, and temporary closure of the school until the case is thoroughly investigated. They warned that any negligence or misconduct found during the investigation should result in those responsible being charged under appropriate legal provisions.

Police confirmed that eight students have been detained in connection with the case and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Pasighat. The case, originally registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was reclassified after the victim's father lodged an additional FIR on 3 November, alleging ragging by senior students.

According to the official press release, "the arrests were made following sustained investigation, recording of witness statements, and analysis of the sequence of events leading to the incident."

Further investigation into the case is underway.