Three Women MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh attended Workshop for Gender Responsive Governance for Elected Women Representatives (MLAs) under "She is a Change maker"Project which is going on from 4th to 6th February 2023 at Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The event is jointly organised by National Commission for Women in collaboration with National Gender and Child Centre Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Dasanglu Pul Mla Hayuliang,Chakat Aboh Mla Khonsa West & Jummum Ete Deori Mla Lekang attended the workshop.

More than 35 women MLAs from eight states are participating in a three-day workshop on ‘Gender Responsive Governance’ for under the ‘She is a changemaker’ project from February 4 to February 6 in the port city.

The workshop is a joint initiative of the National Commission for Women (NCW), New Delhi and the National Gender and Child Centre (NG&CC), Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

MLAs from AP (13), including ministers Vidadala Rajani and Roja, Goa (2), Kerala (7), Sikkim (2), Mizoram (2), Arunachal Pradesh (3), Maharashtra (10) and Tamil Nadu (4) are taking part in the workshop.

‘She is a Changemaker’ is a pan-India capacity building programme launched by the National Commission for Women, to enhance the leadership skills of elected women legislators at all tiers of governance. The first workshop was held in Himachal Pradesh in June 2022 and recorded active participation from the EWRs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

The second workshop, involving MLAs from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan, was conducted in Udaipur in September 2022. Following the overwhelming success of the two workshops, a third workshop is set to take place in Visakhapatnam.