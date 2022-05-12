The three-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III conference, hosted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, will begin on Thursday.

The Chairperson of the CPA India Region, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, is also going to attend the event. Delegates from all over the north eastern state would also attend the conference.

The tournament was previously held in the state in May 2002 and April 2011. It will be the first annual meeting following the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is an international group of 180 parliaments and legislatures dedicated to strengthening the Commonwealth's commitment to democratic government.

It is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to assist parliamentarians from Commonwealth countries by providing a mechanism for regular consultation and exchange of ideas and information among members. Its goal is to foster greater understanding and cooperation for common good among individuals involved in the parliamentary form of government in Commonwealth countries.

It also focuses on promoting good governance and exchanging best practises in order to promote parliamentary democracy.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Chairperson of the CPA India Region, will also be present. The conference would also draw delegates from around the state's north eastern region.