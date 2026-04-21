Three girls from Arunachal selected for ISRO’s YUVIKA 2026 programme

Three students from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected for Indian Space Research Organisation’s prestigious YUVIKA 2026.



The selected students are Miss Geyon Talom of JNV Geku in Upper Siang, Miss Lukshmi Sikom of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri, and Miss Jennifer Neri of JNV Seppa in East Kameng.



Their selection reflects dedication, hard work, and a strong passion for science among young students of the state.



Minister for Women and Child Development Dasanglu Pul congratulated the students, stating that their achievement brings pride to their schools, families, and the entire state.



She expressed hope that their success would inspire more young minds to dream big and pursue excellence in science and innovation.



The minister also wished them continued success and a bright future ahead.