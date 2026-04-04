Three new rove beetle species discovered in Arunachal

Researchers have discovered three previously unknown species of rove beetles in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant addition to the state’s rich biodiversity.

The study, published in the journal Soil Organisms, identified the new species under the genus Megalopsilus — Megalopsilus arunachalensis, Megalopsilus mithun, and Megalopsilus microglossus. The discovery was the result of a collaborative effort between scientists from Rajiv Gandhi University and the University of Tübingen.

The research team included Hiren Gogoi, Tagan Dobiam, and Sonu Singh from RGU, along with Professor Oliver Betz and Tobias Mainda from Germany. According to the researchers, the newly identified beetles were found in forest ecosystems, particularly in decaying wood and moist leaf litter — habitats crucial for maintaining ecological balance.

Specimens were collected from ecologically sensitive areas such as Pakke Tiger Reserve and Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, both known for their exceptional biodiversity. Scientists noted that these fragile ecosystems require sustained conservation efforts to protect such rare species.

The study also highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh remains one of the least explored regions in India for insect diversity, suggesting that continued research could uncover many more unknown species.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein welcomed the discovery, stating that it underscores the extraordinary natural wealth of the state. He emphasized the importance of preserving Arunachal’s pristine ecosystems, noting that such findings reinforce the need for conservation to safeguard rare and unique species.

Researchers added that documenting such organisms is vital for understanding ecosystem dynamics and strengthening biodiversity conservation efforts in the Eastern Himalayan region.