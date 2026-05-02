Three NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) cadres arrested in joint operation in Arunachal’s Tirap

In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended three alleged militants linked to the NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) faction in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, officials said on Friday, May 1.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a coordinated operation in the Wancho Colony area of Khonsa and arrested the three cadres following a swift search and interception operation.





The arrested individuals were identified as Wingan Agan (33), Jhonny Riba (21) and Rajapeyu Khechan Khetey (30). Officials said the trio was allegedly associated with the NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) outfit.



During the operation, the security forces recovered two 7.65 mm pistols along with magazines, nine rounds of live ammunition, three mobile phones, three SIM cards, documents related to the GPRN, and suspected brown sugar estimated to be worth around Rs 500.



Officials stated that the arrested individuals, along with the seized items, were handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Police in Khonsa for further legal action and investigation.



Security agencies have intensified counter-insurgency operations in Tirap and adjoining districts in recent months as part of efforts to curb militant activities and strengthen security in the region.