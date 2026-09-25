Three rescued bear cubs begin journey back to wild in Arunachal’s Pakke Tiger Reserve

Three orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs undergoing rehabilitation in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district have begun their journey back to the wild at Pakke Tiger Reserve, officials said on Friday, September 25.

The three male cubs were transferred on September 24 from the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation to a pre-release site inside the reserve, where they will undergo a soft-release process to gradually acclimatise to the forest environment.

A joint team from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the Arunachal Pradesh Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department is escorting the cubs on a 26-km journey to the release site, travelling on foot and by elephant.

“From rescue to rehabilitation, these young bears are now taking an important step towards returning to the wild,” Pakke Tiger Reserve DFO Dhawan Kumar Rawat said.

Dr Panjit Basumatary of WTI said the cubs would explore the forest under expert supervision for the next five to six months before they are considered ready to survive independently.

The soft-release process is intended to allow the cubs to gradually adapt to their natural surroundings before their full reintegration into the forest.

The Asiatic black bear is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.