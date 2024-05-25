As the anticipation builds for the vote counting of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held on April 19, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Papum Pare, Jiken Bomjen, announced robust security measures to ensure a peaceful counting process.

During a key meeting held on Friday at the DC conference hall in Yupia, DEO Bomjen emphasized the comprehensive preparations for the counting day scheduled for June 2. This meeting, attended by candidates, political party representatives, and counting agents, was convened to outline the security and logistical arrangements essential for the smooth execution of the vote count.

“A three-tier security arrangement is being implemented to ensure that the counting process remains peaceful and transparent,” Bomjen stated. He detailed the extensive preparations, including venue arrangements, traffic management, and the final randomization of counting personnel.

The public announcement systems will be set up at the parking deck of the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, which has been designated as the public gathering area. DEO Bomjen made it clear that no unauthorized individuals would be allowed near the stadium premises, emphasizing the need for cooperation to ensure a smooth process.

Security measures will restrict vehicle access near the counting hall, allowing only authorized vehicles with passes to approach the stadium. The public will be required to park along the highway to avoid congestion and ensure security around the venue.

DEO Bomjen also stressed the importance of transparency, urging political parties to ensure their authorized nominees and counting agents witness critical procedures, such as the randomization of counting personnel and the opening of strong rooms. He reminded political candidates to submit Form-18, concerning the appointment of counting agents, by May 29.

Additionally, ARO (Doimukh) and Nodal Officer (Strong Room) Kipa Raja directed the removal of political party tents near the stadium’s entry gates by May 30, ensuring clear access and security compliance.