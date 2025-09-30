Three United Tani Army militants surrender in Itanagar

Three militants of the banned United Tani Army (UTA) surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar on Tuesday.

The cadres were identified as Jonali Basumutary, a self-styled corporal; Jummik Riba, finance secretary and self-styled lieutenant; and Sengseng Thowmoung, a self-styled major and area commander of eastern Arunachal. They laid down arms at the police headquarters in the presence of state Home Minister Mama Natung, his advisor Mutchu Mithi, and Director General of Police Anand Mohan.

Briefing the media, Natung said the surrender was part of the government’s initiative to encourage “misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream.” He lauded the sustained efforts of Arunachal Pradesh Police in persuading the militants to give up arms.

“The government has zero tolerance for illegal outfits threatening the lives of citizens. Those indulging in unlawful activities will not escape the clutches of law,” the Home Minister warned. He also appealed to the youth not to be lured into militancy, stressing that “there are many other ways to survive than picking up guns.”

With the latest development, five UTA operatives have so far surrendered, while seven others have been arrested in recent operations.

The UTA, formed in December 2024, claims to oppose the construction of mega dams in the state and the issuance of Scheduled Tribe certificates to non-native tribals, and also seeks the expulsion of Chakma-Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh. The outfit is led by Anthony Doke, the former chief of the now-disbanded National Liberation Council of Taniland.