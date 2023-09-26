The three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh returned to their home state on September 26 after being denied visa by Chinese authorities.

The three players - Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu are optimistic to perform better in the future and request the government to solve the issue.

The three Indian athletes were denied entry to China to compete in the Hangzhou Asian Games last week. The trio - Lamgu, Wangsu and Tega - come from Arunachal Pradesh, a state in the northeast of India.

The young Wushu players were given a warm welcome at the Naharlagun Railway station by the well-wishers, wushu association and family members on Tuesday as they returned home.



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