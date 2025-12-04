Three youths from West Siang clear agniveer selection; Army felicitates achievers

The Indian Army’s sustained outreach and mentoring efforts in remote areas of West Siang have led to yet another achievement, with three local youths — Jari Bagra, Toni Doji and Yumper Nada — successfully clearing the Agniveer selection process.

The trio will now proceed to the Recruiting Office, Jorhat, on December 4 for enrolment into the Assam Regiment.

The young aspirants, hailing from villages in the Aalo and Basar regions, overcame geographical isolation and limited resources through disciplined preparation and unwavering determination. Their success reflects the impact of the Army’s structured training support and its commitment to empowering deserving talent from far-flung border communities.

To honour their accomplishment, a felicitation ceremony was held on December 3, recognising their efforts and encouraging them as they embark on a life of service. The event also aimed to inspire other youths across Arunachal Pradesh to pursue similar opportunities with dedication.

The Indian Army reaffirmed its resolve to continue nurturing potential in border regions, ensuring that opportunities reach even the most remote corners of the state. The success of the three youths stands as a testament to how mentorship and perseverance can transform aspirations into reality.