Thunderstorms, heavy rain likely across Arunachal; IMD issues Orange Alert for Lower Siang

Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected to affect several parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Lower Siang district on Monday, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and advising residents to remain prepared for adverse weather conditions.

In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for multiple districts, including Papum Pare, West Siang, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Longding, Tirap and Namsai, indicating the possibility of severe weather and urging people to stay cautious.

The IMD said heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue across several areas of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Authorities have advised people living near rivers, landslide-prone areas and hilly regions to remain alert and take necessary precautions during the period of inclement weather.