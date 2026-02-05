Sub-adult female Tiger found dead days after fatal attack on Arunachal Police constable

A sub-adult female tiger was discovered dead in the Mayudia area of Lower Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh, just two days after a police constable was fatally attacked by a tiger in the same forested region. Authorities confirmed that the tiger’s carcass showed signs of a gunshot injury, leading to a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding its death. The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of human–wildlife conflict in this sensitive area, which borders the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and is known for its significant tiger presence.

The sequence of events began on the night of February 2 to 3, when Head Constable Chikseng Manpung of the Arunachal Pradesh Police was attacked by a tiger while travelling by motorcycle from Anini to Roing after completing his official duties. The attack occurred along the Roing–Anini road (NH-313), particularly the Mayudia stretch, which had recently reported multiple tiger sightings, including that of a tigress with sub-adult cubs.

Manpung, who hailed from Manfaiseng village in Namsai district and was posted as a radio operator at Roing Police Station, went missing following the attack. His body, described as mutilated, was recovered the next day after search operations were conducted by combined teams of police and forest department personnel.

Following the fatal attack, the Lower Dibang Valley district administration issued public safety advisories. Residents were instructed to avoid night travel along the affected stretch, particularly on two-wheelers, due to the heightened risk of wildlife encounters. In parallel, forest teams increased patrolling in the vicinity to monitor tiger movement and ensure public safety.

State leaders responded swiftly. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and other officials expressed condolences over the death of the police constable. They announced ex-gratia financial assistance, departmental inquiries, and reinforced the implementation of preventive measures to address the emerging human–wildlife conflict in the district.

The recovery of the dead sub-adult tigress with a gunshot wound has raised further questions about the region’s response to the earlier incident. Authorities are investigating whether the tiger’s death was an act of retaliation or occurred under different circumstances. Officials have not yet confirmed if the animal that was shot was the same involved in the attack on the police constable.

Forest and police authorities have initiated a detailed probe to ascertain the precise cause of death of the tigress. The investigation aims to determine any direct link between the deceased animal and the fatal mauling of Head Constable Manpung. Forensic examinations and ballistic analyses are expected to be part of the inquiry process.

The sequence of events in the Mayudia area has reinforced concerns about the delicate balance between wildlife conservation and public safety. The district administration and law enforcement agencies remain on high alert, continuing surveillance and outreach to local communities as investigations proceed.