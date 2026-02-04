Tiger attack fallout: FIR filed against Roing DFO for negligence in Dibang Valley death

A fresh controversy has erupted in Arunachal Pradesh following the recent fatal tiger attack in Dibang Valley, with a local resident filing an FIR against the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Roing, alleging gross negligence and dereliction of duty.

According to the complaint lodged at Roing Police Station on February 4, Nogoro Melo, a resident of Arzoo village in Dibang Valley, has sought registration of an FIR against DFO Mito Rumi under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 304A (causing death by negligence), Section 268 (public nuisance), Sections 336/337 (acts endangering human life), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), and other relevant provisions.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that the death of Chikseng Manpang on February 2, 2026, was a direct result of negligence by forest authorities. The victim was reportedly killed in a tiger attack, which the complainant claims involved a tiger transported from a zoo and allowed to move along public routes such as the Hunli–Anini Road, a stretch frequently used by local residents.

The complaint stated that despite clear and repeated warnings about the presence and movement of tigers in human-inhabited areas, no adequate preventive or safety measures were put in place. It further alleged that the transportation and handling of dangerous wildlife were carried out without proper safeguards, public warnings, or protective arrangements, thereby exposing residents of Dibang and Lower Dibang Valley to grave risk.

The FIR also cited a written representation submitted on January 29, 2026, by the Zilla Parishad member of Hunli–Desali Block, urging urgent action over the threat posed by roaming tigers. Additionally, social media posts had reportedly highlighted the danger to commuters and villagers. Despite these alerts, the complaint claimed that the authorities failed to act.

“The death caused by the tiger attack is a direct consequence of negligence, irresponsibility, and misuse of official authority,” the complainant alleged, adding that such lapses have created fear, insecurity, and a serious threat to public safety in the region.

The complainant has urged the police to register an FIR, conduct a fair and impartial investigation, initiate strict legal action against the accused officer, and ensure adequate safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. He also expressed readiness to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The development comes amid heightened political and public scrutiny of the Forest Department’s handling of human–wildlife conflict in Arunachal Pradesh. While the state government has announced ex-gratia compensation for the victim’s family and deployed forest teams with tranquilising equipment to capture the tiger, the filing of the FIR has added a legal dimension to the unfolding crisis.

Police officials said the complaint is under examination and further action will be taken in accordance with law.