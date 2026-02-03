Tiger sightings trigger advisory, public asked to avoid Arunachal's Mayudia road on foot and two-wheelers

The district administration of Lower Dibang Valley has issued a public advisory urging people to avoid travelling on the Mayudia stretch of the Roing–Anini road on foot or by two-wheelers following reports of a tiger roaming in the area.

According to the advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dibang Valley, sightings of a tiger have been reported in the Mayudia region, particularly along the 40–65 km stretch of the Roing–Anini road.

Officials said the animal has been seen moving freely in and around the area on multiple occasions, raising serious concerns for public safety.

In the interest of safety, residents, commuters and visitors have been advised to remain extremely cautious and refrain from walking or using two-wheelers along the affected stretch until the tiger is safely restrained or relocated.

Those travelling by four-wheelers have also been asked to exercise extra vigilance and follow all precautionary measures while passing through the route.

The advisory follows reports of a suspected tiger attack on a biker, prompting the administration to take immediate preventive steps. The Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Lower Dibang Valley district, has been directed to make urgent arrangements to restrain the animal and relocate it to a safer location to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

The district administration said the advisory has been issued purely in the interest of public safety and has appealed to people to cooperate with authorities and strictly follow the instructions until the situation normalises.