A new home-brand property in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh has been quietly doing brisk business. At times, it even turns away guests due to being consistently sold out. It offers visitors an exceptional taste of hospitality, showcasing the region’s charm. And all that in style almost akin to what boutique properties would do in other parts of the world.

Timilo Boutique stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to sustainable tourism and cultural preservation. Since its inception in January 2023, Timilo, a 15-room property has welcomed over 500 visitors from far and wide. Quite a notable figure considering that Tawang, has welcomed over 62,562 tourists between January and August 2024. It has been offering them an immersive experience in the rich traditions of the Monpa community.

The hotel’s unique location near the revered “Timi-Phu,” a sacred grove significant to local tribes, highlights its dedication to preserving both nature and culture. In the Monpa language, “Phu” refers to these sacred groves, considered the dwellings of local deities and the holiest spots in their villages. Timilo embraces this heritage, striving to provide a serene sanctuary where guests can connect with the spiritual essence of the region.

“Handmade luxury is our unique selling proposition. We strive to craft every detail with care, from personalised menus focusing on local cuisine to using separate utensils when we do Jain food. We also offer customised excursions taking into account our guests and their preference. We are so flexible in our timings to the extent that we have no fixed breakfast, lunch or dinner rigid timings. As and when guests want – service with a smile is our motto. We also offer early check-in and late check-out at no additional charge depending on occupancy,” says Somiron Hajong, General Manager, Timilo Boutique.

With over 100 homestays in Tawang district, Timilo exemplifies the value of handcrafted elegance over mass production. Every detail reflects years of dedication and passion, from the reclaimed Indian Mahogany staircase sourced from the 1950 Siang Valley earthquake to the Malaysian cane furniture that decorates the restaurant. The hotel intentionally minimises machine use, creating a warm, homely atmosphere that looks into guest comfort.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently highlighted the significance of high-end tourism in preserving the region’s biodiversity and culture. Last month, on the World Tourism Day, he had stated, “Uncontrolled tourism and rampant tourist flow will ultimately take a toll on the state’s culture, biodiversity, and environment.” He advocates for sustainable tourism, drawing parallels with Bhutan’s approach, which prioritises niche markets over mass tourism.

In line with this vision, the state government has launched the “Dekho Apna Pradesh” campaign, organising tours for tourism stakeholders to explore and promote responsible travel. Timilo Boutique exemplifies this philosophy, providing a model for how hospitality can harmoniously coexist with nature and tradition.

As Timilo Boutique continues to attract discerning travellers, it reinforces the message that luxury can be sustainable. Visitors are invited to experience not only the comfort of a well-appointed stay but also to participate in the preservation of a unique cultural heritage. Timilo Boutique is more than a destination; it is a commitment to a sustainable future for tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.