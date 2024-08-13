A novel Tiranga Yatra took place on the Yomgo River in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, drawing enthusiastic participants and onlookers. The event, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) of the 30-Aalo West Unit, marked the third day of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

MLA Adv Topin Ete led the waterborne procession, which began at Wak and concluded at Kabu. Participants waved the national flag throughout the journey, creating a vibrant spectacle on the river.

Deputy Commissioner Mamung Hage of West Siang district officially launched the event.

The unique river-based format of this Tiranga Yatra caught the attention of local residents and officials alike. MLA Ete expressed his gratitude to various contributors, including the District Administration, Army personnel, rafting instructor Gevas Ete, public leaders, and all participants who made the event possible.