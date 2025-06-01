In light of persistent and heavy rainfall, widespread road blockages have been reported across multiple key routes in Kra Daadi district, severely impacting transportation and posing safety concerns for residents and travelers.



According to district authorities, significant disruptions have occurred along the Joram-Koloriang Highway and other crucial routes, including Yangte–Tali, Palin–ADC Headquarters Pania–Chambang–Tarak Lengdi–Gangte. Several internal and sub-roads across the district have also been affected, rendering them unsafe for vehicular movement.



As a precautionary measure and in the interest of public safety, officials have urged residents and commuters to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly during periods of rainfall and nighttime, until road clearance operations are completed and conditions stabilize.



District authorities continue to monitor the situation and have assured that efforts are underway to restore connectivity as early as possible.