A unique educational institution in Arunachal Pradesh is garnering attention for its innovative approach to preserving indigenous culture while providing modern education.

The Nyubu Nyugam Yerko Gurukul, situated in Rang Village, offers free education that combines contemporary academics with traditional Nyishi language and cultural practices. This educational model has caught the attention of both state officials and international observers.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the institution's significance in maintaining cultural continuity. The gurukul's approach differs from conventional schools by integrating traditional knowledge systems with modern educational requirements.

Students at the institution learn Vedic practices that have been passed down orally through generations, while simultaneously engaging with contemporary subjects. This dual approach ensures students remain connected to their cultural roots while preparing for modern challenges.

Look at this.

These are Arunachal Pradesh 🇮🇳 traditional gurukul boys who learn their Vedas orally hand down for generations in new patashalas started by traditional communities, where they have contemporary schooling also.



pic.twitter.com/RyWbQp0B2W — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) October 27, 2024

Erik Solheim, former UN Environment Executive Director and noted diplomat, praised the institution's model, emphasising how traditional communities have successfully established new learning centres that bridge ancient wisdom with current educational needs.