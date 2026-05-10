Tribal rights group ST Bachao Andolan alleges illegal entry, cash collection at Hollongi check gate in Arunachal

Members of the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan, an organisation that advocates for the protection of Scheduled Tribe rights and indigenous identity in Arunachal Pradesh, have raised allegations of illegal entry and unauthorised money collection at the Hollongi check gate in Holongi.

According to the organisation, its members had been monitoring activities at the check gate since Saturday night, May 9. The inspection was led by the group’s chairman Sol Dodum and general secretary Milo Ambo, along with other members.

The organisation alleged that several individuals were allowed to enter the state without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) documents. It also claimed that some travellers reported being asked to pay money during the entry process.

According to the group, four individuals alleged that they paid Rs 500 each to police personnel posted at the check gate in order to cross into the state. They claimed that entry was allowed after the payment was made.

Describing the allegations as serious, the organisation has demanded transparency, accountability and stricter monitoring of entry procedures at the Holongi check gate.