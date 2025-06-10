In a notable medical milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has successfully conducted the state's first bi jaw orthognathic surgery. This complex procedure, involving Lefort I osteotomy and bilateral sagittal split osteotomy, addresses jaw discrepancies by repositioning the jaw to a functionally and cosmetically correct alignment. This pioneering surgery was executed by the maxillofacial surgery team at TRIHMS, demonstrating the institute's growing capabilities in advanced medical interventions.

The surgery was meticulously planned and executed, highlighting the collaborative efforts between orthodontics and maxillofacial surgery. Dr. Hibu Dora, an orthodontist, was instrumental in the pre-operative planning stages, crucial for determining the precise new position of the jaw. The final surgical procedure was carried out by the team under the leadership of Dr. Luksi Jilen, Assistant Professor at TRIHMS. The success of this surgery not only marks a first for the state but also enhances the availability of such procedures locally.

Orthognathic surgery, involving the intentional fracturing and repositioning of the jaw, is a significant procedure requiring high expertise. The surgery at TRIHMS is particularly significant due to its dual role in both functional correction and cosmetic improvement. By making such procedures available locally, TRIHMS is set to reduce the financial burden on patients who previously had to seek such services outside the state, often at a considerable expense.

The procedure's availability at TRIHMS is expected to benefit many patients who require such corrective surgeries. While expensive in other locations, these surgeries are now accessible at TRIHMS, allowing more patients to receive care without the added strain of travel and higher costs.

The surgery not only showcases the advanced capabilities of the medical team at TRIHMS but also highlights the institute's commitment to expanding its services. The successful completion of the surgery indicates the potential for further advancements and specialized medical procedures to become available in Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative by TRIHMS to provide such advanced surgical procedures is a testament to the growing healthcare capabilities in Arunachal Pradesh. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the state's residents can expect more such breakthroughs that will improve medical outcomes and accessibility for the local population.