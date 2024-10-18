TRIHMS, in collaboration with the Capital Police and Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board, organised a self-defence awareness programme for newly enrolled 1st-year MBBS students. Around 100 students participated in the event, aimed at enhancing their safety and awareness.

The session was led by Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, who underscored the importance of self-defence not only for physical protection but also for developing heightened situational awareness. He urged the students to remain vigilant and contribute to making their surroundings safer.

Inspector Rina Sonam, Officer-in-Charge of the Women Police Station in Itanagar, addressed the group on key issues related to women and child safety, emphasising the role of the police in safeguarding vulnerable individuals. She encouraged students to report incidents of harassment or abuse.

As part of the initiative, Police Ajin Complaint Boxes were installed across the TRIHMS campus, providing students with a confidential way to report bullying or abuse. These complaints will be monitored by the Women's Police Station.

The programme also featured a practical demonstration of self-defence techniques by experts from the Arunachal Pradesh Police, giving students hands-on training to protect themselves in risky situations.

TRIHMS officials, including Dr Ashok L Dethe, I/C Dean, and Dr GSN Rao, Foundation Course Coordinator, praised the collaboration for promoting student safety and well-being, marking a significant step in fostering a secure campus environment.