Troops carry out high-intensity training operations in eastern Arunachal frontier

The Indian Army has intensified its operational preparedness through a series of large-scale exercises across key frontier regions, including Arunachal Pradesh and India’s Western seaboard, aimed at strengthening coordination, adaptability, and joint warfighting capability.

Troops from the Dao Division conducted multiple coordinated drills in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to sharpen tactical proficiency and enhance inter-agency cooperation, according to an official statement. The exercises tested the troops’ ability to operate in challenging terrain and harsh weather, focusing on synchronised movement, effective communication, and mission execution under real-world conditions.

The training incorporated simulated operational scenarios designed to refine standard operating procedures, improve logistics management, and validate rapid response mechanisms. Officials said the effort was directed at maintaining a high level of readiness to respond to any operational contingency along the sensitive frontier.

The Army described the drills as part of a continuing commitment to professionalism and preparedness, ensuring formations remain capable of undertaking complex missions with precision and confidence.

Adding to the display of capability, the Indian Army’s attack helicopters under the Spear Corps carried out joint flying operations with infantry formations in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend. The exercise demonstrated the all-weather operational capability of these platforms to conduct both day and night missions.

In a post on X, the Spear Corps said the manoeuvres were a “powerful display of aerial dominance” highlighting the integration of air and ground assets in combat operations.

Meanwhile, along the Western seaboard, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps under Southern Command have joined the Indian Navy for Exercise Trishul, a major tri-service amphibious operation. The joint exercise aims to validate multi-domain amphibious assault operations, combining land, sea, and air elements in a coordinated strike environment.

Southern Command noted that the exercise followed extensive planning, mobilisation, and rehearsals, reflecting the growing synergy among the armed forces in executing complex, integrated missions.