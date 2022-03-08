The present Indian woman is leaving no stone unturned to form her mark in differing areas.

From patrolling the borders of India and guarding us against foes to carving out careers, they stand firm and fight with the challenges in their way.

On International Women’s day, individuals on social media must have shared a few inspiring stories and one such may be a video shared by news organization ANI that appears lady officers from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolling the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The ITBP is essentially entrusted to secure the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Shikha Sharma, a Rangoli artist made a lovely rangoli measuring an enormous 12,000 square feet.

They made the rangoli on the event of Women's Day, for showing women's strength.

They completed the rangoli in two days.

Meenakshi Negi from Himachal Pradesh is a taxi driver in the town of Shimla.

And she joined the profession by her choice, not by compulsion.

Even though she doesn't have any financial problems, she loves driving in the hills.

Every year on 8 March we celebrate International Women’s Day.

It was first honored on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

The theme for this year is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow. The day accentuates the accomplishments of ladies over differing areas.

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