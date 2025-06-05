After nearly a month of remaining cut off, road connectivity to the Tuting Sub-Division in Arunachal Pradesh has finally been restored today, bringing much-needed relief to residents. The region was cut off due to massive landslides triggered by relentless rainfall, particularly along the Janbo–Migging stretch, severely disrupting daily life and supply chains.

According to Pandov Perme, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Tuting, the blockage persisted for over 20 days, during which residents were forced to make a perilous four-hour journey on foot along jungle paths from Singging village to Palling, traversing the left bank of the Siang River, to access basic services at the district headquarters in Yingkiong.

The landslides not only disrupted transportation but also caused a complete halt in the supply of essential commodities. Since May 14, petroleum products, lubricants, and cooking fuel (LPG) have been unavailable, further worsening conditions in the area. Mobile network services were also affected due to fuel shortages for backup generators.

In a concerning incident on June 3, an LPG carrier truck returning empty from Tuting was swept off the road by a landslide and fell into a gorge between Migging and Mosing. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Compounding the crisis, Yingkiong town has been grappling with a power outage for the past three days. Landslides on the Janbo–Bomdo road stretch damaged several electric poles, leading to widespread blackouts. The Electrical Department, Yingkiong, has deployed teams and equipment to restore power, but continuous heavy rainfall has slowed progress.

The District Administration, in collaboration with the 761 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) and the Electrical Department, is actively coordinating restoration operations. Officials have urged residents to remain patient and cooperative, assuring that efforts are underway on a war footing to restore normalcy and essential services in the affected regions.