Two Army personnel killed as vehicle falls into ditch in Arunachal Pradesh

Two Army personnel, including a Naib Subedar, were killed when their vehicle fell into a ditch in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, a defence official said on March 10.

The accident occurred on March 7 near Reddi village, close to the India-China border, while the vehicle was en route from Gelemo to Taksing on operational duty under Operation Snow Leopard, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Naib Subedar Kulwant Singh of 908 Field Regiment under 56 Artillery Brigade, and Naik Pradeep Kumar Sharma of 18 Sikh Regiment, hailing from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The driver, Amarjeet Gujjar of 908 Field Regiment, sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at Field Hospital Borarupak, where officials said he is out of danger.

The Army has initiated an investigation into the incident, and condolences have been expressed to the families of the deceased.