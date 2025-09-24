Two Arunachal athletes win bronze at East Zone Junior Athletics Championship

Arunachal Pradesh marked its presence at the 36th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship 2025 in Jharkhand with two young athletes bringing home bronze medals.

Rohon Tesia secured a podium finish in the Triathlon – B Category, while Yanu Mane earned her medal in the under-20 girls’ 1500m event. The championship took place from September 22 to 24, drawing athletes from across eastern India.

The Sports Authority of Arunachal praised the athletes for their determination and credited their coach for consistent guidance.

Officials said the medals reflect the growing potential of the state’s sporting talent and highlight the importance of continued investment in athletics.

These performances not only add to Arunachal’s medal tally but also serve as motivation for young athletes aspiring to represent the state at regional and national levels.