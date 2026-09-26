Two Arunachal men arrested with six musk deer glands in Assam

Two persons from Arunachal Pradesh were arrested with six musk deer glands in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Saturday, September 26.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Medhikuchi under Sonapur police station in the early hours of Saturday and apprehended the two accused, a police official said.

“Six musk deer glands, weighing around 158 grams, were recovered from their possession,” the official said.

According to police, the consignment had been brought from Arunachal Pradesh and was being routed through Assam. The arrested persons are residents of Lower Siang and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Musk deer are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The law provides for stringent punishment for offences involving the illegal hunting, possession and trade of protected wildlife.

Musk, a secretion obtained from the gland of the male musk deer, is used in the manufacture of perfumes and fragrances and is known to command high prices in illicit markets.

Police said the seized glands are believed to be of high value in the international black market. The consignment was allegedly being transported from Arunachal Pradesh through Assam as a transit route.

An investigation has been launched to identify other persons involved in the alleged wildlife trafficking network and ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized glands