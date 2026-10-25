Two police personnel from Arunachal Pradesh have been apprehended on October 24 after suspected heroin weighing approximately 11 grams in total was allegedly recovered from their possession during a search at a rented residence in Jul Lang, Itanagar, Capital Police said.

According to a press brief issued by Capital Police, the operation was conducted on October 24 following specific source information. The police team was led by Itanagar SDPO Chera Saban under the supervision of Capital SP Jummar Basar.

The search was carried out after obtaining written authorisation from the competent authority and in the presence of Town Magistrate Mary Tanyang.

The two personnel were identified as Constable Monnong Tangku of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (Civil) and Constable Jabdang Khabisow of the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

Police said approximately six grams of suspected heroin were recovered from Tangku and five grams from Khabisow. Their mobile phones were also seized during the operation.

The search and seizure proceedings were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and an independent witness and documented through the e-Sakshya application, police said.

Both personnel were brought to Itanagar Police Station, where a case was registered as Itanagar PS Case No. 345/2026 under Sections 21(a), 27A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of supply, identify possible links and determine whether other individuals were involved.

Capital Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences, stating that action would be taken irrespective of the status or rank of those involved.