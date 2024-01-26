In a proud moment for the police department in Arunachal Pradesh, two police personnel have been honoured with Police Medals for their distinguished services in the department.

Apur Bitin, the IGP, Administration has been awarded with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. On the other hand, Deputy SP Tabi Bage has been awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also took to social media and congratulated the two police personnel for achieving this honour.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Apur Bitin, IGP, Admin, Arunachal Pradesh Police, who has bagged President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and Shri Tabi Bage, Dy SP, for receiving Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Proud of you. Best wishes!" said CM Khandu, while taking to social media platform X.