Two residents of Arunachal Pradesh were injured after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus allegedly hit them near Veerasandra Junction on Hosur Main Road in Bengaluru on November 12. One of the victims, Junlem Mossang (22), from Nampong in Changlang district, is reportedly in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

The injured have been identified as Priyo Kusum Chakma (21), from Bijoypur village under Bordumsa Circle, and Junlem Mossang (22), from Nampong, both in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the complaint lodged by Priyo Kusum Chakma with the Electronic City Traffic Police, the incident occurred around 6:50 am when the two were crossing the road near M5 Mall at Veerasandra Junction while heading to work.

The complaint alleges that a KSRTC bus bearing registration number KA-11-F-0483, driven rashly and negligently, hit the two pedestrians, leaving them injured.

Both were shifted to Kaveri Hospital in Electronic City with the help of members of the public. Priyo received initial treatment and was subsequently discharged, while Junlem continues to undergo treatment and is reportedly in critical condition.

The Electronic City Traffic Police registered an FIR, numbered 286/2026, on November 12 under Sections 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The FIR records both victims under the grievous injury category.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details regarding the bus driver and the progress of the investigation are awaited.