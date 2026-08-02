Two Arunachal women scale 7,077-metre Mt Kun in Ladakh

Two women mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh have successfully scaled Mt Kun (7,077 metres) in Ladakh's Zanskar region, marking a significant achievement for the state's adventure sports community.

January Tali, from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, and Hachu Lombo, from Anini in Dibang Valley district, reached the summit at 6 a.m. on July 27 after a challenging expedition.

Congratulating the duo, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik described the feat as a matter of immense pride for the state.

"Their successful ascent reflects extraordinary courage, determination, endurance and mental strength," the governor said in a statement. He added that their achievement would inspire young people, particularly women, across Arunachal Pradesh to take up adventure sports and pursue physical fitness.

Located in the Zanskar range of the Indian Himalayas, Mt Kun is regarded as one of India's most demanding high-altitude technical climbs because of its steep snow slopes, treacherous glaciers and unpredictable weather conditions.

The expedition comprised nine climbers—seven men and two women—excluding Sherpas. Of the nine members, only four successfully reached the summit, underscoring the difficulty of the climb.

For January Tali, the latest ascent adds to an impressive list of mountaineering accomplishments. She had earlier scaled six Himalayan peaks within two weeks, including UT Kangri (6,080 m), Mentok Kangri-I (6,268 m), Mentok Kangri-II (6,218 m) and Mentok Kangri-III (6,126 m).

Both climbers will receive official summit certificates from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) in recognition of their achievement.