Two Bihar labourers killed, four injured in Arunachal landslide at construction site

Two labourers from Bihar were killed and four others injured after a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall struck a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district, police said on July 8.

The incident occurred at around 12.45 pm on Tuesday at Lohitpur, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba said.

The deceased have been identified as Bipin Kumar (33) and Rahul Kumar (26), both residents of Bihar.

Following the landslide, police and rescue teams launched an operation and successfully pulled out four other labourers who had been trapped beneath the debris. One of the injured sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Lohit Zonal General Hospital, while the condition of the remaining injured workers was not immediately known.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death at Tezu Police Station, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

The tragedy comes amid persistent heavy rainfall that has triggered landslides and disrupted normal life in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the past few weeks.

