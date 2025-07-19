Two convicted in Arunachal for defrauding commercial establishment using fake mobile payment app

Two individuals, identified as Raj Thapa and Boge Sonar, have been convicted for defrauding a shop in Ruksin, East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh using a fake PhonePe mobile application.

The case, registered as Ruksin Police Station in October, 2024, was investigated by SI Igel Lollen.

The accused tricked shopkeepers by scanning QR codes with a counterfeit PhonePe app that did not transfer any money. Both were arrested, and their mobile phones were seized and sent to CFSL Guwahati for forensic analysis. During the trial, the duo confessed to their crimes.

Considering their status as first-time offenders, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasighat, sentenced them to simple imprisonment for two months on July 16, 2025.

Initially four individuals were apprehended in connection with the case out of which two were minors, but Thapa and Sonar were arrested upon an FIR lodged by one Tajong Panyang of Ruksin Village, informed Ayup Boko, Dy. SP. In his complaint, Panyang had reported that Raj Thapa had come to his wine shop in Ruksin earlier that day and cheated him through an online payment.

Dy. SP Ayup Boko said that the scammers used a fake PhonePe app to scan and pay for items purchased from shops. The fake app, which closely resembles the genuine PhonePe app, also emits transaction completion sounds and generates transaction reports, even without an internet connection—yet no money is transferred to the recipient’s account. According to police, the accused had cheated several shopkeepers in Ruksin and Jonai using the fake app.

The accused were arrested, and their mobile phones were seized and sent to CFSL Guwahati for forensic analysis. During the trial, both admitted to their crimes, Boko said. At the time of their arrest, Ayup Boko, then SDPO of Ruksin, was leading the case along with OC Ruksin Igel Lollen and his team.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Lamba said, "In this case, they used to obtain goods from shop showing that they have transferred the money by PhonePe."

He further informed, "But in reality no money was transferred and they received the goods, thus causing wrongful loss to other party."

East Siang Police has urged citizens and shopkeepers to remain vigilant against digital payment frauds and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice.