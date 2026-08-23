Two fighters, one title: Arunachal flyweight Grand Prix final set for December

Two fighters have advanced to the final of the ATURTO Flyweight Grand Prix after their scheduled semi-final opponents failed to make weight, setting up a December title clash between Amit Amaurya and Limasunep Imchen, popularly known as “Naga Zombie”.

Amaurya was due to fight Fahad Khan, while Imchen was scheduled to face Lian Nun. Both opponents missed the required weight, allowing the two fighters to progress without competing in their respective semi-finals.

The Grand Prix final between Amaurya and Imchen is scheduled for December 2026.

The development has prompted ATURTO to review its weight-management policy. CEO Higio Taarak said the promotion plans to strengthen its rules around weight cuts and fighter accountability.

Taarak said missing weight can affect an opponent who has spent weeks preparing for a particular match-up.

“When one fighter makes the weight and the opponent doesn’t, it takes a toll on the fighter who has done everything right,” he said during the post-event press briefing.

He also said weight misses can affect spectators and the promotion itself, particularly when a much-anticipated fight cannot go ahead as planned.

“For a promotion, it is also a disadvantage because fans wait for these fights for months,” Taarak said.

The issue came up after ATURTO 4.2, held on Saturday, August 22, at the Artisan Cum Exhibition Centre in Chimpu, Arunachal Pradesh. The event drew a sold-out crowd and featured five semi-professional bouts, three professional contests and the Flyweight Grand Prix semi-finals.

The semi-professional card saw Miding Pada defeat Bubul Taid by RNC at 3:24 of the first round. Lamgu Nillo stopped Narang Napa by TKO at 3:55 of the third round, while Reri Dedu beat Sajal Chaudhary by unanimous decision.

Biri Nikum edged Thoidingjam Goroba by split decision before Kenjo Lollen defeated Vikas Gupta by RNC at 1:24 of the third round.

Darren Kharshandy opened the professional card with a first-round TKO victory over Rahul Thakuri at 3:27. Yumter Taipodia defeated Chinglemba Ningomba by unanimous decision, while Lalngaihawma beat Diyo Rimo by unanimous decision.

The December final will now determine the winner of the Flyweight Grand Prix, with Amaurya and Imchen having secured their places without entering the cage for the semi-final stage.