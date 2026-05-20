Two hydel stations in Arunachal synchronised in local grid mode: Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday, May 20, announced that the Subbung and Yembung small hydroelectric projects (SHEPs) in East Siang district have been successfully synchronised and are now operating in local grid mode, marking a key step towards strengthening the state’s power infrastructure.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, described the development as a “significant step forward” in improving energy management and enhancing the efficiency of the state’s electricity network.

In a social media post, the deputy chief minister said the synchronisation of the two hydel stations would enable them to function in a coordinated grid mode, allowing better load sharing, improved plant load factor (PLF) and enhanced overall utilisation of the plants.

He further stated that the Mabung Mini Hydel Station (MHS), currently under development in East Siang district, is expected to further boost the region’s power infrastructure once commissioned.

According to Mein, all three hydel stations, Subbung, Yembung and Mabung — will eventually be integrated into a common grid system aimed at improving efficiency, reliability and energy management across the region.

The move is expected to strengthen local power distribution and support Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to expand its hydropower capabilities.