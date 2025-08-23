Two including Assam youth and one journalist arrested in drug trafficking case in Itanagar

The Chimpu Police in Arunachal on Friday, August 22 arrested two individuals, including a student leader-cum-journalist, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a white Grand Vitara at Chimpu Check Post. The naka operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar, DySP Kengo Dirchi, OC Inspector N. Nishant, and the Chimpu Police team, with overall monitoring by SP Itanagar Jummar Basar.

To ensure legal compliance, Special Judicial Magistrate (Narcotics) Oli Koyu and an independent witness were present during the search.

The arrested persons have been identified as:

William Tana Tara (27) – Secretary (Research & Documentation), All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), also holding a Press ID card of APN Live.

Biki Phukan (28) – a non-tribal resident of H-Sector, Itanagar, originally from North Lakhimpur, Assam.

From Tara’s possession, police seized more than 10 vials of heroin (2.5 gms net), 4 empty vials, cash, a press ID card, multiple suspected mobile phones, along with the Grand Vitara vehicle.

A case has been registered under Chimpu PS Case No. 57/2025 U/S 21(a)/27A/29 of the NDPS Act. Investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the wider supply chain linked to the accused.

The Itanagar Capital Police reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against drugs and assured that strong action will continue against those involved in narcotics trade.