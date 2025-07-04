Two live bombs neutralised near IAF firing range in Arunachal’s Kamle district

A high-risk bomb disposal operation was successfully conducted on Thursday in Rigyu village, located in the Dollungmukh circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kamle district, after two live bombs were discovered near the Indian Air Force's Dolum Firing Range.

The bombs, found on May 26, had been lying unexploded just a few kilometres from the firing zone. Following the discovery, local authorities swiftly sealed off the area to prevent any threat to civilian life. The explosives were safely neutralised by a specialised team from the Indian Air Force during a controlled disposal between 10:30 am and 12 noon.

Dollungmukh Sub-Divisional Officer Nabam Tarang oversaw the operation, which was carried out with full safety measures and support from Dollungmukh Police.

The disposal brought considerable relief to residents and underlined the importance of coordination between civil authorities and the armed forces in managing security-related emergencies.