Four persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting two minor girls from Arunachal Pradesh. The two victims were reportedly sexually assaulted at different locations at Assam's Harmoti and Guwahati.

The two victims, aged fourteen and twelve, were reported missing from their residence at Chandannagar in Arunachal Pradesh on January 20.

Soon Arunachal Pradesh Police got in touch with Assam Police regarding the case, and the victims were rescued in Assam on January 21 and were sent back to Itanagar on January 22.

Speaking on the case to the media, SP Itanagar Capital, Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the two girls had voluntarily left their home in Itanagar and had set out on a trip to Tripura, while falling in the clutches of the culprits in the process. It was also revealed that the escapade of the two girls soon became sinister when they met an individual at the Naharlagun Railway Station, who claimed to be a police personnel. The girls were then transported to a hotel in Harmoti where they were sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, a missing case was registered for the two girls at the Itanagar Women Police following which investigations began in full swing. The trial of investigation led to a parlour in Guwahati which was run by one of the accused persons.

All the four culprits were arrested swiftly by the police once the dots started connecting together.

The Itanagar Capital SP also said here that within 48 hours of learning about the sexual assault, the police successfully identified and arrested all the four perpetrators.

It has however been revealed that one of the perpetrators is a constable at the 2nd IR Battalion, currently posted at Naharlagun. Another of the accused runs a parlour in Guwahati and has been stated to be a habitual offender and has previously been arrested for possessing drugs.