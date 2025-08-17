Two missing minor girls rescued in joint operation by Arunachal Police

In a coordinated effort, police teams from Diyun Police Station in Changlang district and Papu Hills Police Station in Naharlagun rescued two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, who had been missing for nearly two weeks. The rescue took place on August 13, 2025, at Pachin Colony, Naharlagun.

The girls, residents of Mudukko Nalah under Diyun Circle, were reported missing on July 31. Their families lodged a formal complaint at Diyun Police Station on August 5. Acting promptly, Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, Officer-in-Charge of Diyun PS, launched an investigation with the help of technical surveillance and digital evidence analysis, which pointed to the minors’ suspected location in Naharlagun.

After confirmation from relatives and a wireless message from Diyun PS, officers of Papu Hills PS swiftly moved in and successfully rescued the girls. For immediate safety, they were temporarily housed at Oju Mission, Naharlagun, before being brought back to Diyun by Inspector Ronrang.

The minors were later presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Changlang, where arrangements are being made for rehabilitation, counselling, and further legal procedures.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to kidnapping from lawful guardianship. Investigators have identified the role of a broker suspected of facilitating the girls’ movement. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him along with other possible accomplices.