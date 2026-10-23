Researchers have identified two new plant species in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, adding to the rich but still incompletely documented botanical diversity of the Northeast.

The newly described species, Ophiorrhiza shidiensis and Ophiorrhiza pemae, belong to the Rubiaceae family and were discovered during botanical surveys in Vijoynagar in Changlang district.

The findings were published online on October 23, 2026, in the journal Taiwania. The research was conducted by Krishna Chowlu and Vinay Kumar Sahani of the Botanical Survey of India’s Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre in Itanagar, along with Renthlei Lalnunfeli of the Department of Botany at Madras Christian College, Chennai.

According to the study, the researchers first observed populations of the two plants in March 2025. They revisited the locations in April 2026 to collect specimens for detailed examination. Comparisons with existing botanical literature and herbarium specimens established that the plants did not match any previously described species.

Ophiorrhiza shidiensis is an erect, perennial herb that can grow up to one metre tall. It has pale green leaves on their undersides and tubular flowers that are white at the base, pale pink in the middle and rose-pink towards the mouth.

The species is named after “Shidi”, the traditional name for Gandhigram used by the Lisu (Yobin) community, referring to the locality where it was collected.

The second species, Ophiorrhiza pemae, is closely related to Ophiorrhiza himadrica but differs in several morphological characteristics, including its taller growth, larger leaves, distinctive leaf margins and light pink to purplish flowers.

The researchers said the two species could be distinguished from their closest relatives through differences in their leaves, flowers, inflorescences and other physical characteristics.

The study highlights the botanical significance of Arunachal Pradesh, which lies in the Eastern Himalaya and forms part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot. The researchers noted that the diversity of the Ophiorrhiza genus in northeastern India remains incompletely documented, with continued botanical exploration leading to the identification of additional species.

The paper also provides information on the plants’ habitats, distribution, morphology and preliminary conservation assessments, underscoring the importance of further research into the region’s flora.