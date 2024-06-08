The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, facilitated the return of two cadres from the NSCN (U) insurgent group on June 7.

The two young men had previously joined the inimical organisation due to misguidance, but through coordinated efforts, they were provided an opportunity to rejoin the mainstream and their families.

The Army, Assam Rifles, the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, and the Changlang Police worked in tandem with the families of the cadres to ensure their safe return. An official statement highlighted that these cadres had been misguided and coerced into joining the inimical organisations.

Both the cadres were handed over to their respective families in the presence of authorities, marking a significant step towards their reintegration into society.

The successful repatriation of these cadres is expected to inspire others who may have been misled to reconsider their choices and embrace the path of reconciliation and progress.