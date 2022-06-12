For the past 14 days, two Indian army soldiers deployed in Arunachal Pradesh have been missing. Harendra Negi and Prakash Singh Rana, both from Uttarakhand, have been identified as the two missing 7th Garhwal Rifles soldiers. They were reported missing on May 28.

As per report, Prakash Singh Rana's wife, Mamta Rana, said that the army officials called her on May 29 and informed her that her husband had gone missing on May 28.

The second phone call came on June 9 and they told that both the soldiers were believed to have drowned in the river, said Mamta.

Mamta and her two children, Anuj (10) and Anamika (7), have been waiting 14 days for word from Prakash.

Poonam Negi, Harendra Negi's wife, said she finds it hard to believe that both soldiers went near the river and no one noticed. They have been married for three years and have a one-year-old child.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir, met Prakash Singh Rana's family at their Sainik colony residence on Friday.

The details of the missing jawan have been sent to Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.