Two students from Arunachal’s Namsai invited as special guests to Republic Day parade
Two school students from Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Namsai district have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi after winning a national-level competition on waste management.
- Two students from Namsai invited to Republic Day for waste management project.
- Their project focused on innovative solutions for plastic waste reduction.
- The initiative was part of the School Innovation Marathon by NITI Aayog.
Two school students from Arunachal Pradesh’s remote Namsai district have been invited as special guests to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi after winning a national-level competition on waste management.
Nang Sujata Jenow and Kusum Kumari Mishra, both Class 12 science students of Government Higher Secondary School, Chongkham, earned the invitation through their outstanding performance in the School Innovation Marathon (SIM), a national initiative under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog, officials said.
The students stood out in a competitive national online contest focused on innovative solutions for plastic waste management. Their project, which proposed practical approaches for a plastic-free future, impressed national evaluators with its strong scientific reasoning and sustainability focus.
Developed under the guidance of their teacher, Moirangtham Surchand Singh, the project aligns with India’s broader environmental and sustainability goals, the statement said.
Praising the achievement, school principal Toni Pertin said the students’ dedication and innovation had brought recognition to the institution and highlighted the crucial role of youth in building a sustainable India.
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